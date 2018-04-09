Jurado is on the disabled list with Double-A Frisco due to a broken nail, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

This seems a bit ridiculous at first, but the minor-league disabled list is a lot more flexible than the big-league DL and requires just a seven-day absence. Jurado will likely only miss one or two starts as a result of this injury. In his first start for the Rough Riders, he allowed three runs on six hits across 4.2 innings of work.