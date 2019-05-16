Jurado will have a maximum pitch count of around 75 when he makes his first start for the Rangers this weekend, Robert Falkoff of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers haven't set a date for Jurado's start, but he appeared in a game Tuesday which would make Sunday the fifth day. He's getting the first crack as a starter after Shelby Miller was removed the rotation. Jurado is a starter by trade but hasn't made a start since April 21 in the minors and pitched only in relief for Texas since being called up in late April.