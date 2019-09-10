Jurado is listed as the starter for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

He has been following an opener (Edinson Volquez) of late, but as of Tuesday it seems like Jurado will get a true start in his next outing. The 23-year-old righty has a 5.40 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 116.2 innings this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories