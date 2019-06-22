Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Logs six innings in no-decision
Jurado allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision Friday against the White Sox.
Jurado squandered an early 2-0 lead, ceding a three-run home run in the second inning, before retiring 10 of the 11 final batters faced. He's allowed a homer in each of his seven starts since joining the rotation. His body of work as a starter has been largely good, with four of six starts quality ones and one bad start heavily skewing his ERA.
