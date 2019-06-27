Jurado (5-3) picked up the win against the Tigers on Thursday, giving up six hits over seven scoreless innings, striking out four and walking one as the Rangers took a 3-1 victory.

The right-hander spun a gem in this contest, throwing 70 of his 100 pitches for strikes while keeping the Tigers off the scoreboard over seven solid frames and picking up his fifth win of the season. He's been on a nice run lately aside from a seven-run blowup against the Reds on June 16, as he's now fired five quality starts since May 26. For the season, Jurado sports a 3.90 ERA, a 1.34 WHIP and a 41:15 K:BB over 57.2 innings.