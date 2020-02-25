Play

Jurado (shoulder) is at full strength again, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Jurado dealt with a mild bout of shoulder inflammation over the weekend but has been removed from the Rangers' medical report. Jurado, who has posted unremarkable numbers over 26 starts for Texas the last two seasons, should be on the list of candidates when the Rangers need a spot of fill-in starter in 2020.

