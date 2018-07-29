Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Notches first big-league win
Jurado (1-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-3 victory over the Astros, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over six innings while striking out two.
The rookie threw 47 of 76 pitches for strikes en route to his first big-league win, although Jurado's meager three swinging strikes is a good indicator of how hard it will be to repeat this kind of performance, even against a lesser opponent. He'll take a 4.22 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the Orioles.
