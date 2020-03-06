Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Optioned to Triple-A
Jurado was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
Jurado was going to need a lot of dominoes to fall in order for him to break camp with the Rangers, so him being optioned to Nashville does not come as a surprise. The right-hander remains a candidate to draw spot starts for Texas in 2020.
