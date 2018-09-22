Jurado (4-5) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Friday.

Jurado served as the primary pitcher after opener Connor Sadzeck hurled a scoreless first inning. This was a turnaround effort for Jurado, who had a 15.43 ERA in his previous two appearances. He'll try to take this momentum into his next outing Wednesday on the road against the Angels.