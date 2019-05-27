Jurado pitched 6.1 innings and received a no-decision versus the Angels on Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three.

Jurado didn't fool many hitters -- he induced only two swinging strikes -- but was nonetheless effective in his second start of the season. He was in line for a win but was pulled after giving up a one-out single in the seventh, then watched the Rangers' shaky bullpen allow six runs to cross the plate before the inning was over. After throwing only 76 pitches in his first start, Jurado tossed 94 on Sunday, a good indication that he is ready to take on a full-time starting role. He is projected to next face the Royals on Friday.