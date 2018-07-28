Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Recalled and starting vs. Houston
Jurado was promoted from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of Saturday's tilt with the Astros.
As expected, Jurado was recalled in time to toe the rubber for Saturday's game. He's made one start with the big club in 2018, although he was shelled for four runs across 4.2 innings.
