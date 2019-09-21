Jurado is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

After Jurado was lit up for 11 runs in 5.2 innings over his previous two turns through the rotation, the Rangers elected to shift him to a bullpen role this week. Jurado tossed a scoreless frame in relief Friday against the Athletics in what will essentially function as a between-starts bullpen session before he slots back into the rotation in the first game of the Rangers' season-ending homestand. Texas has yet to decide whether Jurado will make a traditional start Tuesday or work behind an opener.