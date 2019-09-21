Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Returning to rotation Tuesday
Jurado is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
After Jurado was lit up for 11 runs in 5.2 innings over his previous two turns through the rotation, the Rangers elected to shift him to a bullpen role this week. Jurado tossed a scoreless frame in relief Friday against the Athletics in what will essentially function as a between-starts bullpen session before he slots back into the rotation in the first game of the Rangers' season-ending homestand. Texas has yet to decide whether Jurado will make a traditional start Tuesday or work behind an opener.
More News
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Roughed up by Rays•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Listed as Wednesday's starter•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Struggles against Yankees•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Will work as primary pitcher•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Delivers six scoreless frames•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Will pitch behind opener•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...