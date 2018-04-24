Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Returns from DL
Jurado (finger) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four Tuesday against Double-A Springfield. He didn't factor into the decision.
Jurado was placed on the disabled list on April 9 with a broken nail, but he's since returned to health. He's made two starts for Double-A Frisco in 2018, accruing a 5.19 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 8.2 innings.
