Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Returns to minors
Jurado was optioned to Double-A Frisco on Sunday.
Jurado will head back to the minors following his first major-league start Saturday in which he allowed four runs over 4.2 innings against the White Sox. His demotion opens up a roster spot for Chris Martin's (forearm) activation from the disabled list.
