Jurado (2-2) threw five innings and took the loss Thursday, allowing six runs on three walks and seven hits in the 7-3 loss to the Yankees. He yielded four homers and struck out just one batter.

Jurado was cursed with the home run bug against the Bronx Bombers on Thursday, with all six runs he allowed coming via the long ball. In his first three starts of the year, the rookie right-hander had allowed just one homer in 15.2 innings. Assuming he sticks around to make his next start, Jurado will have another tough matchup with the Rangers hosting Arizona on Tuesday.