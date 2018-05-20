Jurado (0-1) took the loss against the White Sox on Saturday, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out two.

Making his big-league debut, the 22-year-old ran into trouble in the third inning and gave up all four of his runs, but Jurado was able to regain his footing and keep Chicago off the scoreboard until being yanked after 81 pitches (55 strikes). With Matt Moore (knee) and Martin Perez (elbow) both on the disabled list, and Cole Hamels (neck) not 100 percent either, Jurado may have shown enough to stick around in the Rangers' rotation for another turn or two.