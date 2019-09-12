Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Roughed up by Rays
Jurado didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-9 win over the Rays, surrendering six runs on six hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. He struck out only one.
Tampa hung two runs on him in the top of the first inning, but Texas struck back for seven in the bottom of the frame -- only for Jurado to immediately help cough up the lead and get chased from the game after recording only five outs on 47 pitches (27 strikes). The right-hander will take a 5.78 ERA and 79:36 K:BB through 118.1 innings into his next start Tuesday in Houston.
More News
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Listed as Wednesday's starter•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Struggles against Yankees•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Will work as primary pitcher•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Delivers six scoreless frames•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Will pitch behind opener•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Tosses complete game in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...