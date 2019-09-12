Jurado didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-9 win over the Rays, surrendering six runs on six hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. He struck out only one.

Tampa hung two runs on him in the top of the first inning, but Texas struck back for seven in the bottom of the frame -- only for Jurado to immediately help cough up the lead and get chased from the game after recording only five outs on 47 pitches (27 strikes). The right-hander will take a 5.78 ERA and 79:36 K:BB through 118.1 innings into his next start Tuesday in Houston.