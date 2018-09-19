Jurado will serve as the primary pitcher Friday against the Mariners.

Connor Sadzeck is set to "open" Friday's series opener, with Jurado following and covering the bulk of innings as a long reliever. Jurado has struggled in his first taste of the majors, posting a 7.01 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 17:17 K:BB across 43.2 innings.

