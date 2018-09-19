Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Serving as primary pitcher Friday
Jurado will serve as the primary pitcher Friday against the Mariners.
Connor Sadzeck is set to "open" Friday's series opener, with Jurado following and covering the bulk of innings as a long reliever. Jurado has struggled in his first taste of the majors, posting a 7.01 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 17:17 K:BB across 43.2 innings.
