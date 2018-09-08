Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Set to pitch Sunday
Jurado will be the primary pitcher for Sunday's series finale at Oakland, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Jeffery Springs will serve as the team's opener once again, as Jurado will attempt to replicate his four scoreless innings from last Monday's appearance. The 22-year-old struggled as a traditional starter with the Rangers this season, posting a 6.69 ERA and 1.63 WHIP over 35 innings.
