Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Seven strong innings
Jurado (6-7) allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five across seven innings to take the loss in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday against the Indians.
Jurado's lone blemish came in his final frame when he was taken deep for a two-run home run by Jose Ramirez. Otherwise, he contained the Indians' offense by holding them hitless through 4.2 innings and allowing only one extra-base hit. Jurado has had an up and down season, though he has now worked seven innings in two of his past three starts. Overall, he's managed a 4.74 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 69 strikeouts across 93 innings for the campaign. He'll draw his next start Monday at Toronto.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...