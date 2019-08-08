Jurado (6-7) allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five across seven innings to take the loss in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday against the Indians.

Jurado's lone blemish came in his final frame when he was taken deep for a two-run home run by Jose Ramirez. Otherwise, he contained the Indians' offense by holding them hitless through 4.2 innings and allowing only one extra-base hit. Jurado has had an up and down season, though he has now worked seven innings in two of his past three starts. Overall, he's managed a 4.74 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 69 strikeouts across 93 innings for the campaign. He'll draw his next start Monday at Toronto.