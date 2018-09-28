Jurado (5-5) allowed two hits and no walks while striking out three across six scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Mariners.

Jurado wasn't particularly deceptive, but limited the Mariners by allowing no free passes or extra-base hits. He's pieced together two positive outings to close the season -- he allowed two earned runs across his last 11 innings -- but has just 22 strikeouts across 54.2 innings to go along with a 5.93 ERA and 1.54 WHIP.