Jurado (7-11) took the loss Tuesday as the Rangers were downed 12-10 by the Red Sox, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits over three innings of relief. He struck out one.

Edinson Volquez got tagged for four runs in the first inning as the opener, but Jurado didn't fare much better as the Rangers' primary pitcher for the night. The right-hander is likely done for the season, and he'll wrap up his second MLB campaign with a 5.81 ERA and 81:36 K:BB through 122.1 innings.