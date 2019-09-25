Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Slapped with 11th loss
Jurado (7-11) took the loss Tuesday as the Rangers were downed 12-10 by the Red Sox, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits over three innings of relief. He struck out one.
Edinson Volquez got tagged for four runs in the first inning as the opener, but Jurado didn't fare much better as the Rangers' primary pitcher for the night. The right-hander is likely done for the season, and he'll wrap up his second MLB campaign with a 5.81 ERA and 81:36 K:BB through 122.1 innings.
More News
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Will follow opener•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Returning to rotation Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Roughed up by Rays•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Listed as Wednesday's starter•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Struggles against Yankees•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Will work as primary pitcher•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...