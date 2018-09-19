Jurado is listed as the Rangers' probable starter for Friday's game against the Mariners.

Jurado was deployed as a "primary pitcher" out of the bullpen the last time his turn in the rotation came up Sunday in San Diego, with the right-hander working four innings and giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks. In light of those less-than-stellar results, the Rangers will shift Jurado back to a traditional starting role this time around, even though he hasn't been great in that capacity either. In his seven official starts, Jurado has posted a 6.69 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 3.3 K/9 over 35 frames.