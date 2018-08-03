Jurado will remain part of the Rangers' five-man rotation, Dic Humphrey of MLB.com reports.

Manager Jeff Banister declared he's "pretty well set" with the rotation he currently has, which is good news for Jurado. The right-hander was summoned from Double-A Frisco to make a spot start last Saturday for the recently traded Cole Hamels. "Right now, we'll stay in order. That's always subject to change, but right now we're pretty well set," said the manager. Jurado was the winning pitcher in his first start and is scheduled to start Friday against the Orioles.

More News
Our Latest Stories