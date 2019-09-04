Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Struggles against Yankees
Jurado allowed five runs on seven hits and zero walks over four innings during Tuesday's loss to the Yankees. He had three strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.
Edison Volquez allowed two runs while working as the opener, saving Jurado from being saddled with the loss. Jurado fired four scoreless frames before falling apart during the sixth inning, allowing five hits -- including two homers -- and recording zero outs. The 23-year-old has a 5.40 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 78:34 K:BB through 116.2 innings this season and lines up for a more favorable matchup Sunday at Baltimore.
