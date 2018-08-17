Jurado allowed six runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings, taking a no-decision in an 8-6 win over the Angels on Thursday.

Jurado was lit up for six runs over the first 10 batters faced, then retired 13 of the final 16 batters with the help of an improbable triple-play in the fourth inning. He's allowed six runs in each of his last two starts, inflating his ERA from 4.02 to 6.41, which may be an indication the league has caught up to the right-hander who hadn't pitched above Double-A before joining the Rangers' rotation at the end of July. If the Rangers stick with their current six-man rotation, Jurado's next start will be Wednesday at Oakland.