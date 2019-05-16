Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Tabbed for bulk-relief role
Manager Chris Woodward revealed that he plans to use Jurado as a primary pitcher behind opener Jesse Chavez in Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Robert Falkoff of MLB.com reports.
The Rangers could deploy a different opener if Shawn Kelley (infection) isn't activated from the 10-day injured list this weekend and Chavez is instead needed out of the bullpen, but Jurado is slated to pitch the bulk of the innings in any case. Jurado will essentially assume the rotation spot of Shelby Miller, who was banished to relief duty after posting a 9.51 ERA over his first eight outings. That's a low bar to clear for Jurado to garner additional starts or turns as a primary pitcher beyond Saturday, but the righty's low strikeout rate and limited track record of success at the MLB level makes it difficult to get excited about his fantasy prospects.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...