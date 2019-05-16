Manager Chris Woodward revealed that he plans to use Jurado as a primary pitcher behind opener Jesse Chavez in Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Robert Falkoff of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers could deploy a different opener if Shawn Kelley (infection) isn't activated from the 10-day injured list this weekend and Chavez is instead needed out of the bullpen, but Jurado is slated to pitch the bulk of the innings in any case. Jurado will essentially assume the rotation spot of Shelby Miller, who was banished to relief duty after posting a 9.51 ERA over his first eight outings. That's a low bar to clear for Jurado to garner additional starts or turns as a primary pitcher beyond Saturday, but the righty's low strikeout rate and limited track record of success at the MLB level makes it difficult to get excited about his fantasy prospects.