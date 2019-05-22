Jurado pitched an inning of relief in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Seattle. He allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two.

Jurado is still on schedule to start Sunday against the Angels, so Wednesday's appearance was merely an in-between starts throwing session. Rangers manager Chris Woodward needs to be ready to use anyone in relief given the shaky nature of the rotation. Texas' starters rank 27th in ERA (5.44) and 28th in innings pitched per start (4.7).