Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Torched for five runs
Jurado (2-5) recorded just two outs and took the loss Sunday, yielding five runs on four hits and two walks in the 7-3 loss to Oakland.
Jurado came in after Jeffrey Springs tossed three scoreless innings and got thrashed for five runs without finishing the fourth frame. He also failed to record a strikeout for the first time this season. The poor performance bumped Jurado's ERA to 7.03 in 39.2 innings this season.
