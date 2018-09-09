Jurado (2-5) recorded just two outs and took the loss Sunday, yielding five runs on four hits and two walks in the 7-3 loss to Oakland.

Jurado came in after Jeffrey Springs tossed three scoreless innings and got thrashed for five runs without finishing the fourth frame. He also failed to record a strikeout for the first time this season. The poor performance bumped Jurado's ERA to 7.03 in 39.2 innings this season.