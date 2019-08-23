Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Tosses complete game in loss
Jurado (6-10) pitched a eight-inning complete game against the White Sox on Thursday but was charged with the loss after surrendering six runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out two.
It was yet another rough outing for the right-hander, who has now allowed 41 runs (34 earned) over 40.2 innings in his eight starts since the All-Star break. On the bright side, Jurado tossed a career-high eight innings, doing so with 112 pitches. The 23-year-old now owns a 5.48 ERA and 1.50 WHIP on the season and will look to bounce back Wednesday at Angel Stadium.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....