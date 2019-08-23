Jurado (6-10) pitched a eight-inning complete game against the White Sox on Thursday but was charged with the loss after surrendering six runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out two.

It was yet another rough outing for the right-hander, who has now allowed 41 runs (34 earned) over 40.2 innings in his eight starts since the All-Star break. On the bright side, Jurado tossed a career-high eight innings, doing so with 112 pitches. The 23-year-old now owns a 5.48 ERA and 1.50 WHIP on the season and will look to bounce back Wednesday at Angel Stadium.