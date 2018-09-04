Jurado pitched four shutout innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out one as he didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Angels.

Jurado entered the game in the third inning after Jeffrey Springs opened the contest. Jurado worked efficiently as a long reliever, tossing 34 of 54 pitches for strikes. The 22-year-old had struggled entering the series opener, owning a 6.69 ERA through seven starts (35 innings), so perhaps he'll manage to build off this successful performance and continue to turn things around in his next outing.