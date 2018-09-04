Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Tosses four scoreless frames in relief
Jurado pitched four shutout innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out one as he didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Angels.
Jurado entered the game in the third inning after Jeffrey Springs opened the contest. Jurado worked efficiently as a long reliever, tossing 34 of 54 pitches for strikes. The 22-year-old had struggled entering the series opener, owning a 6.69 ERA through seven starts (35 innings), so perhaps he'll manage to build off this successful performance and continue to turn things around in his next outing.
More News
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Tabbed as Monday's primary pitcher•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Can't escape third inning in loss•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Allows four in loss•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Survives rocky start in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Rocked for six runs in loss•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Earns second straight win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...