Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Tosses third straight quality start
Jurado (2-1) allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Orioles. He struck out six.
Jurado gave up his share of baserunners as he allowed baserunners in three different innings. Fortunately, he limited the O's to just two extra-base hits and walked just one as be battled through six frames for his third consecutive quality start. Jurado owns a sharp 2.78 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP through 23.1 innings, but he will face a tough matchup in his next outing on the road against the Red Sox.
