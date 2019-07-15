Jurado (5-5) allowed five runs on seven hits with four walks and three strikeouts across four innings while taking a loss against the Astros on Sunday.

The Astros scored three against Jurado in the first, and when the Rangers answered with a couple runs in the bottom of the frame, the Astros again scored in the second. Jurado was uncharacteristically wild, allowing a season-high four walks. Three of those four free passes scored. Jurado owns a 4.63 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 51 strikeouts in 70 innings across 20 appearances, including 10 starts this season. He is scheduled to face the Astros again on the road Sunday.

