Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Walks season-high four batters
Jurado (5-5) allowed five runs on seven hits with four walks and three strikeouts across four innings while taking a loss against the Astros on Sunday.
The Astros scored three against Jurado in the first, and when the Rangers answered with a couple runs in the bottom of the frame, the Astros again scored in the second. Jurado was uncharacteristically wild, allowing a season-high four walks. Three of those four free passes scored. Jurado owns a 4.63 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 51 strikeouts in 70 innings across 20 appearances, including 10 starts this season. He is scheduled to face the Astros again on the road Sunday.
More News
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Burned by Angels•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Moves to 5-3•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Logs six innings in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Breaks streak of quality starts•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Another quality start•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Tosses third straight quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.