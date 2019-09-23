Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Will follow opener
Jurado will follow an opener (Edinson Volquez) Tuesday against Boston.
Jurado has worked both as a true starter and as a primary relief pitcher this season, but he hasn't had much success overall. In 119.1 innings, he's recorded a 5.73 ERA while striking out just 15.2 percent of opposing batters.
