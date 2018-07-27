Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Will join big-league rotation Saturday
Jurado will be recalled from Double-A Frisco in order to join the Rangers' rotation and start Saturday's game against Houston, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
It appears as though Jurado will temporarily take the place of Cole Hamels in the rotation after he was dealt to the Cubs on Thursday. President of baseball operations and general manager Jon Daniels said the Rangers will "reassess the situation" after the trade deadline, so Jurado may only receive a brief opportunity with the big-league club. Over 16 starts with Frisco this year, he's logged a 3.28 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 3.9 K/9.
