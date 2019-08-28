Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Will pitch behind opener
Jurado will be deployed as the Rangers' primary pitcher behind opener Emmanuel Clase in Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Texas has typically deployed Jurado as a traditional starter this season, but the decision to use him as a bulk reliever Wednesday is likely just a means of managing his workload. Jurado covered a eight innings in his last turn Aug. 22, tossing season-high 112 pitches in the outing. Clase is expected to work only one or two frames before giving way to Jurado, who still projects to be the Rangers pitcher most likely to factor into any decision.
