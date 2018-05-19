Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Will start Saturday
Jurado will be called up from Double-A Frisco to start Saturday against the White Sox, Jeff Arnold of MLB.com reports.
With Cole Hamels (neck) unavailable to make a start during this turn of the rotation, the Rangers are reaching down to Double-A for Jurado, who will be making his MLB debut Saturday. The 21-year-old right-hander is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA over seven starts for the RoughRiders.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart