Jurado will be called up from Double-A Frisco to start Saturday against the White Sox, Jeff Arnold of MLB.com reports.

With Cole Hamels (neck) unavailable to make a start during this turn of the rotation, the Rangers are reaching down to Double-A for Jurado, who will be making his MLB debut Saturday. The 21-year-old right-hander is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA over seven starts for the RoughRiders.