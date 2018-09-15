Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Working as primary pitcher Saturday
Jurado will work out of the bullpen Saturday against the Padres as the Rangers' primary pitcher, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Jurado's most recent appearance came as a starter last weekend against the Athletics, but he failed to escape the first inning and gave up five runs on four hits and two walks. The rookie found much more success in his last outing as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen Sept. 3 against the Angels -- he tossed four shutout innings and allowed two hits and a walk -- so the Rangers will return him to that role with the hope of getting a better performance from him. Alex Claudio will serve as the Rangers' opening pitcher Saturday and likely work around an inning or two before giving way to Jurado.
