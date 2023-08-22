Chapman blew a save against the Diamondbacks on Monday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two batters over two innings.

With Texas ahead 1-0 heading into the bottom of the ninth, it was Chapman who got the call from the bullpen to close things out. He couldn't do so, allowing a game-tying solo home run to Ketel Marte with one out. Chapman did settle down from there to finish that frame and the 10th without allowing any more runs, and he looked to be in line for the win when Texas scored twice in the top of the 11th. However, Will Smith -- who has been working as the Rangers' primary closer of late -- coughed up three two-out runs to blow a save opportunity of his own. Smith has blown two of five save chances over his past seven outings while posting a 15.19 ERA and 2.25 WHIP, so Chapman could be in line for more ninth-inning opportunities, though there hasn't yet been any word of a changing of the guard between the duo.