Chapman allowed one hit and struck out two over a scoreless ninth inning to record the save in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Guardians.

Chapman threw 10 of 12 strikes to record his first save since joining the Rangers at the end of June. Texas manager Bruce Bochy announced earlier in the day that Chapman will share the closer role with Will Smith, and the manager wasted no time giving the recent bullpen addition his first opportunity. Smith was used as the bridge, getting five outs before Chapman took over. Bochy said whichever reliever gets the call to close out games will depend on the set of hitters due up. Both are lefties, so it will not be solely based on lefty-righty matchups.