Chapman allowed one hit and struck out three over one inning in to earn a hold in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the White Sox.

Chapman made his first appearance in eight days, showing no rust in a 15-pitch (11 strikes) outing. The left-hander blew up in his previous appearance, giving up three runs and walking two in a loss to the Astros, but that's been the lone blemish since joining the Rangers in late June. Chapman has allowed five hits and two walks while striking out 17 over nine innings in a Texas uniform.