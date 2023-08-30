Chapman gave up a solo home run and struck out one in the ninth inning Tuesday to record his fourth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Mets.

Will Smith's recent struggles -- he's blown his last two save chances and hasn't successfully converted one since Aug. 11 -- have forced manager Bruce Bochy to look elsewhere at the end of games, with Jose Leclerc getting the save Monday before Chapman got his turn Tuesday. The veteran lefty watched rookie Mark Vientos get just enough of a 100.8 mph fastball to send it out to the opposite field, but otherwise Chapman got the job done on an efficient nine pitches (eight strikes). Smith tossed a scoreless eighth to pick up a hold and hasn't been removed completely from the high-leverage mix, but the Rangers could be headed toward a closing committee unless someone seizes the job.