Chapman walked one and struck out three over a scoreless eighth inning to record a hold in Monday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

Chapman recorded a fourth straight hold, all with him pitching the eighth inning. Texas manager Bruce Bochy has settled on a late-game pattern, where Josh Sborz works the seventh, Chapman the eighth, and Will Smith closes the ninth. That's been the formula for four wins during the Rangers' seven-game winning streak. Chapman's been brilliant since being acquired from Kansas City in late June, striking out 23 with three walks over 12 innings. The lone blemish was a blown save July 24 against division rival Houston.