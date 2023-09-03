Chapman (5-4) was tagged with Saturday's extra-inning loss to the Twins. He allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

Chapman got the final two outs in the top of the ninth inning but surrendered three runs without retiring a batter in the extra frame. It was the second straight outing that resulted in a loss for Chapman, who also has two blown saves over the last six appearances. He had walked just four batters over his first 16 innings after being acquired by the Rangers, but an emergence of control issues are haunting Chapman. He's walked seven, hit a batter and thrown two wild pitches during the recent six-outing stretch, producing a 7.94 ERA and 2.12 WHIP.