Chapman struck out one over a scoreless and hitless eighth inning in Monday's 12-11 loss to Houston.

Chapman entered a tie game and pitched a second scoreless inning since joining the Rangers. After he set the side down in order in the top of the frame, the offense produced a run to take the lead in the bottom half of the eighth. That set up a save situation for closer Will Smith, but he allowed three hits and blew his second save of the season. Coming on the heels of Chapman's perfect inning, Smith picked an inopportune time to blow his second save of the season. However, manager Bruce Bochy quashed any notion of a change in the closer role, telling Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News, "that's not what we're even thinking about right now." Despite the manager's comments, Chapman's history in a closing role could lead him to steal save chances from Smith.