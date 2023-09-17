Chapman was not used in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Guardians.

Texas held a 1-0 lead in the top of the eighth inning, and manager Bruce Bochy let setup reliever Will Smith, who finished out the seventh, to open the frame. He was pulled with one out after giving up a double and a walk. At that point, instead of using Chapman in a high-leverage spot for a save opportunity, Bochy brought in Jose Leclerc who gave up two hits that allowed the inherited runners to score. Chapman was well rested, last having pitched Tuesday, and could have been used for a five-out save. However, he's been erratic of late, allowing seven runs (five earned) on five hits (two home runs) and seven walks over the last 5.2 innings.