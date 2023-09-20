Chapman (6-4) struck out three over 1.2 innings to earn Tuesday's win over the Red Sox.

Texas manager Bruce Bochy, who told Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News on Tuesday afternoon that he's trying to avoid using Chapman for more than one inning, did just that. Chapman entered the seventh inning with Boston rallying and shut the door. The reliever managed a perfect eighth before Jose Leclerc picked up the save. The bullpen has blown leads late in two recent games, as Bochy avoided bringing Chapman in before the ninth inning. However, the manager altered course Tuesday, saying "we've got find a way to win ballgames." Bochy took that tack because the Rangers' bullpen has an AL-worst 6.38 ERA since Aug. 16.