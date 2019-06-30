Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Doubles, scores in loss

Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Rays.

The Rangers could do little against Tampa Bay left-hander Brendan McKay, who carried a perfect game into the sixth inning. Once McKay was one, Texas batters managed to string some hits together in the final two innings, including Cabrera's leadoff double in the eighth inning. He later came home on a wild pitch. Cabrera is 1-for-7 in the two games since returning from a three-game suspension.