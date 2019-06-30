Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Doubles, scores in loss
Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Rays.
The Rangers could do little against Tampa Bay left-hander Brendan McKay, who carried a perfect game into the sixth inning. Once McKay was one, Texas batters managed to string some hits together in the final two innings, including Cabrera's leadoff double in the eighth inning. He later came home on a wild pitch. Cabrera is 1-for-7 in the two games since returning from a three-game suspension.
More News
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Returns from suspension•
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Serving shortened suspension•
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Appealing four-game ban•
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Tossed from Thursday's clash•
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Up to 11 homers•
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sitting Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...