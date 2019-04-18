Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Leaves Wednesday's game

Cabrera was pulled from Wednesday's game against the Angels for precautionary reasons, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Cabrera appeared to tweak his hand on a dive back to first base earlier in the game, but the team labeled his exited as precautionary and didn't designate any injury. The 33-year-old will now have Thursday's scheduled off day to rest up before hopefully returning to action Friday against the Astros.