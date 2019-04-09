Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Cabrera is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
He is 3-for-24 with a 34.6 percent strikeout rate over his last seven games. Patrick Wisdom is starting at third base and hitting seventh.
